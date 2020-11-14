Last updated on .From the section National League

Weymouth's Bob Lucas Stadium has been their home since it first opened as the Wessex Stadium in 1987

Weymouth's National League game at home to Yeovil Town on Tuesday has been called off following positive coronavirus tests.

Weymouth, who had Saturday's game with Wrexham called off, are in isolation after a "high number" of positive tests.

Yeovil have now also reported positive tests within their own set-up.

Weymouth had initially been put into a high alert category until Monday - and were due to return to action.

The two clubs have yet to announce when the postponed fixture might be replayed.

Yeovil are bottom of the National League on five points, having so far failed to win any of their opening eight games, but they are unbeaten away from home, having drawn all four games on their travels.