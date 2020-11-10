Last updated on .From the section Scottish

SWPL 1: Glasgow City v Hibernian Venue: Broadwood Stadium Date: 15 Nov 2020 Kick-off : 17:00 GMT Coverage : Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app

Glasgow City's meeting with Hibernian on Sunday will be the latest Scottish Women's Premier League game streamed live by BBC Sport Scotland.

League leaders City maintained their 100% start to the campaign with a 3-0 win against Motherwell last weekend.

Hibs, meanwhile, lost for the first time this season, when they went down 1-0 to Rangers.

Iona Ballantyne presents the coverage from 16:55 GMT, with Stuart Mitchell commentating.