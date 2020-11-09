Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ryan McLaughlin pictured in training with Jordan Thompson and Ian Baraclough after being added to the NI squad

Euro 2020 play-off final: Northern Ireland v Slovakia Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Thursday 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, live text and match report on BBC Sport website; match highlights on BBC1 NI

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says his players' minds are fully focused on getting past Slovakia in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final.

With the opportunity to qualify for a second consecutive Euros, the NI boss said there was an obvious extra edge to training among the squad on Monday.

"Their minds are on it, they're trying to find out information on the opposition," said Baraclough.

"There's a concentration in the meetings and in training."

"They want to get down to business. That's how it was last month and how I feel it was today. We'll build that up as we go on.

"It's a game we're capable of winning if we set our minds right, if we do the right things.

"We've had a good meeting already to set out the next 10 or 11 days and all eyes are on the Slovakia game now."

McLaughlin called into squad

Baraclough has called up Rochdale's Ryan McLaughlin after injury ruled Corry Evans and Matty Kennedy out of the play-off decider at Windsor Park.

Evans suffered a hamstring injury early in Blackburn's 3-1 win over QPR, while Kennedy, only just back from a knee problem, suffered a setback in Aberdeen's 2-0 win over Hibernian.

Baraclough has therefore turned to the 26-year-old McLaughlin, brother of Sunderland right-back Conor, who has the opportunity to add to his five caps as he receives his first call-up since the tour of Central America in the summer of 2018.

"Obviously [Corry's] gone and done his hamstring during the Blackburn game, so sadly for him he won't be able to meet up with us," Baraclough said.

"Naturally there are one or two bumps or bruises which you have to deal with when everyone has played at the weekend.

"Ryan can play in multiple positions, he can play one-up, he can play in wide areas, he's got good pace and he's been in and around the group before.

"He's had injury problems over time, but he's getting a good run of games with Rochdale and he's the right one to bring in as unfortunately Matty Kennedy couldn't join up with us.

"He's just feeling something there again so Ryan's got a chance to come into the group."