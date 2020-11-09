Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cian Coleman and James Akintunde in action at Turner's Cross

Derry City secured the point they needed to make sure of avoiding a relegation play-off by securing a 1-1 draw with Cork City at Turner's Cross.

Beineon O'Brien-Whitmarsh stabbed the ball into the bottom corner past Peter Cherrie to give the already relegated hosts the lead in the 59th minute.

James Akintunde levelled with a headed goal 14 minutes from time.

Derry finish seventh in the Premier Division and face Sligo Rovers in an FAI Cup quarter-final on 20 November.

The home side began the match brightly as Dylan McGlade fired over the bar and then Jake O'Brien had the ball in the net after latching onto a free-kick but the flag was up for offside.

Derry came more into the game and on the half hour mark Conor Clifford's speculative 35-yard effort crashed off the post.

Three minutes later goalkeeper Mark McNulty got down well to deny Akintunde's header from Mark Hammill's cross.

O'Brien-Whitmarsh's opener from inside the box gave Derry a major fright but they battled back, McNulty palming away Clifford's effort from distance.

Akintunde reacted quickest to head the equaliser into the bottom corner - his fourth goal for the Candystripes.

Conor McCormack was inches wide as Declan Devine's side went after a late winner.

Shelbourne will face Longford Town in the play-off this weekend after they lost to Shamrock Rovers.