Robert Page won 41 Wales caps

Robert Page says Gareth Bale is fit for Wales' upcoming games against the USA, the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Bale, 31, was pictured with an icepack on his ankle after coming off during Tottenham's win at West Brom on Sunday.

But Page, who is in charge for the three matches in the absence of Ryan Giggs, says only Aaron Ramsey and Ben Cabango have dropped out of the squad.

"We have met up tonight and thankfully everybody else has come through unscathed," Page said.

"That's the good news."

Giggs has mutually agreed with the Football Association of Wales that he will not be involved in this international camp.

He has denied an allegation of assault made against him.

Former Wales Under-21 coach Page, who joined Giggs' senior coaching staff in August 2019, is at the helm alongside Albert Stuivenberg.

"It's Ryan's team, it's Ryan's squad," Page said an interview on Sunday night which was distributed by the Football Association of Wales.

"It will be about us finishing off the job that he's started.

"We have three tough games. The first one is important because we want to keep that momentum going into the qualifiers."

Wales face the USA in a friendly at Swansea's Liberty Stadium on 12 November.

They then host the Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on 15 November in the first of two Nations League games, with Finland visiting the Welsh capital on 18 November.

Juventus midfielder Ramsey withdrew from the squad last week with a thigh injury, while Swansea defender Cabango pulled out over the weekend with a hamstring problem.