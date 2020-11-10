Last updated on .From the section Football

Clarke has been chairman of the Football Association for more than four years

Warning: This report contains language readers may find offensive.

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has apologised for a reference to black players when talking to MPs about diversity.

Clarke said it was inappropriate for him to have used the term "coloured footballers".

He had been talking by video link to members of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

"If I said it, I deeply apologise," said Clarke, 63, after being prompted to say sorry by MP Kevin Brennan.

"I am a product of having working overseas where I worked in the USA for many years where I was required to use the term 'people of colour' because that was a product of their diversity legislature. Sometimes I trip over my words."

Brennan said it was the kind of language that did not encourage inclusion.

An FA spokesperson said afterwards that Clarke acknowledged his language was inappropriate.

"Greg Clarke is deeply apologetic for the language he used to reference members of the ethnic minority community during the select committee hearing today," said the spokesperson.

Clarke had been talking about racist abuse of players by trolls on social media.

"People can see if you're black and if they don't like black people because they are filthy racists, they can abuse you anonymously online," he said.

More to follow.