Craig Gordon has returned to the Scotland squad to vie for a starting place with David Marshall

Scotland midfielder Kenny MacLean suggests "a lot" of the national side's recent resurgence is down to goalkeeper David Marshall.

A wayward Marshall pass led to Barnsley's opening goal on Saturday as a 2-0 defeat sent Derby County to the bottom of the Championship in England.

But Norwich City's MacLean thinks he will be crucial to Scotland's chances in their Euro 2020 play-off in Serbia.

"He's been excellent since he came back into the squad," he said.

"It really gives you that confidence at the back. If you build your foundations on a good defence, a good goalkeeper, clean sheets, which we've been getting, it gives the front players a chance to express themselves and that's what's been happening."

Steve Clarke's side reached Thursday's final in Belgrade after a nerve-shredding penalty-shoot win over Israel following a 0-0 draw at Hamden Park.

The 35-year-old Marshall has gone on to keep two more clean sheets as his side extended their unbeaten run to eight games, seven of them victories.

"When we look at the goalkeeper we've got, I was always confident when it came to penalties to be honest with you and the results we've been getting and the way we've been playing, a lot of that's down to Marshy I think," MacLean said.

For those previous three games, Clarke was without several players because of Covid-19 infections, self-isolation or injury.

"The call-offs the last time were some key players for us and we managed to deal with that because everybody knows the job they have to do when they come into the team and the manager has got full confidence in who is coming in," MacLean said.

"You look at players like Andy Considine - 33 years old and he comes in and it's as if he's played 50 games. Within a day or two, he knew the job he had to do for this team."

MacLean thinks the return of those key players will be "massive" and be a further boost to confidence as Scotland face a side sitting 15 places above them in 30th place in the world rankings.

"You need to respect the quality they've got - they've got quality players throughout their team," he said of the hosts. "But, if you look at the way we have been performing as a unit, you have to be excited coming into these games playing against these top players.

"Of course there's a lot of pressure in the game and a lot riding on the game, but you need to enjoy these moments in your career because they don't come around very often. It'll be at the top end of what everybody's done in their career if we can get a result in this game.

"We've got a lot of players on very good form and in a good place right now and things just seem to be coming together and hopefully we can continue that into this week."