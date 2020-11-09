Tony Watt signs new Motherwell deal to 2022

Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Watt (right) has scored four times in 14 appearances for Motherwell this term
Watt (right) has scored four times in 14 appearances for Motherwell this term

Striker Tony Watt has signed a new contract to remain at Motherwell until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The former Celtic and St Johnstone player has scored four goals in 14 appearances since extending his short-term stay in the summer.

Watt, 26, initially joined the Fir Park side in February.

"The club have been great with me and I was really keen to stay longer. I'm settled and I feel like I am getting better and better here," Watt said.

"It's home - and I'm ready to kick on even more."

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC