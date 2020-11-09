Tony Watt signs new Motherwell deal to 2022
Last updated on .From the section Motherwell
Striker Tony Watt has signed a new contract to remain at Motherwell until the end of the 2021-22 season.
The former Celtic and St Johnstone player has scored four goals in 14 appearances since extending his short-term stay in the summer.
Watt, 26, initially joined the Fir Park side in February.
"The club have been great with me and I was really keen to stay longer. I'm settled and I feel like I am getting better and better here," Watt said.
"It's home - and I'm ready to kick on even more."