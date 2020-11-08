Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

David Hughes pictured in his playing days at Shrewsbury Town, where he made 51 appearances

Cardiff City have named former Bluebirds player David Hughes as their academy head of coaching.

Wrexham-born Hughes, 42, has worked in youth coaching at Shrewsbury, Watford, Aston Villa and Southampton.

He will oversee all sides in Cardiff's youth set-up from under-nine to under-23 level.

Cardiff say former Wales Under-21 defender Hughes will also work with first-team staff to help academy players progress to their senior side.

Hughes made 17 Cardiff appearances between 2001 and 2003 after joining from Shrewsbury for £450,000, having previously played for Villa and Carlisle.

"I'm really excited and pleased to be here," Hughes told Cardiff's website.

"This is a very exciting opportunity because Cardiff City has an important place in my heart."

Hughes began his coaching career with Barry Town and then Port Talbot Town, and also had a spell working for the Football Association of Wales.

His most recent role was at Southampton, where he was head of academy player development.