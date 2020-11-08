Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is one of the British-based Sweden players who will be unavailable for the match against Denmark

Five British-based Sweden internationals will not be able to play against Denmark on Wednesday because of new quarantine restrictions.

On Saturday, the UK government issued a travel ban on non-UK visitors coming from Denmark after a new coronavirus strain that spread from mink to humans.

The players affected are Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Newcastle right-back Emil Krafth, Rangers defender Filip Helander, Manchester United centre-half Victor Lindelof and Watford midfielder Ken Sema.

Sweden will also be without manager Janne Andersson because he is in home quarantine after a close family member tested positive for Covid-19, although Andersson himself tested negative.

On Sunday, Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand selected an additional nine players in his squad because he expects to be without seven British-based players.

The affected players are: Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, Southampton centre-half Jannik Vestergaard, Brentford right-back Henrik Dalsgaard, Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen and Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Denmark are scheduled to play Sweden in a friendly in Brondby on Wednesday, then two Nations League ties - against Iceland in Copenhagen on 15 November and away in Belgium on 18 November.

Iceland are set to play England at Wembley on 18 November, although that game is now in doubt.

Under the new rules, UK citizens and visa holders can return from Denmark but would have to isolate along with all members of their household for 14 days.

The five Sweden players would be able to link up with their country for their Nations League games at home to Croatia on 14 November and then away to France on 17 November.