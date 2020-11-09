Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Gary Roberts has made more than 500 EFL appearances

Veteran Gary Roberts has left League One side Wigan Athletic, blaming the club's financial problems for his exit.

The midfielder signed a new short-term deal in the close season and played three times this term, with his last appearance coming in the 3-2 home loss to Gillingham on 19 September.

But with the Latics in administration and unable to sign players, Roberts, 36, said he is looking for a new club.

He said on Twitter: external-link "I have loved every minute of playing for the club."

The Latics were relegated to League One last season following a 12-point deduction for going into administration.

Roberts added: "It's been heartbreaking to see what's happened to the club and squad over the last few months...stick together and keep fighting for your club."

Roberts joined the Latics - the eighth club of his career - on a free transfer in August 2017 and played 66 games, scoring three goals.