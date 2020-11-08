Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says his side's 6-5 FA Cup first-round loss to Crawley Town must not derail their season.

The Gulls, who are five points clear at the top of the National League, twice led by two goals before going down in extra time in a remarkable encounter.

"Of course they're disappointed; we're all disappointed," Johnson said.

"But straight away I say we mustn't let it break our season up because we've had a good start," he told the BBC.

"We're all upset at not being in the FA Cup, but sometimes you have to give credit to the other side and look at what went wrong for us because we need to not let in that many goals whoever we're playing."

'One minute you're up, the next minute you're down'

Torquay were 2-0 ahead deep into the second half and seemingly set to progress to round two for the first time in nine years.

But a lengthy injury stoppage in the second half allowed time for Crawley to draw level at 2-2 in the 14th minute of stoppage time, only for the Gulls to go ahead again and Crawley to equalise at 3-3 - all before the end of normal time.

Two Asa Hall penalties put the Gulls 5-3 up with 13 minutes of extra time to go, but two goals from former Exeter striker Tom Nichols made it 5-5 before Ashley Nadesan's 118th-minute winner.

"It was unbelievable," said Johnson, who has managed nine different clubs including Bristol City, Yeovil and Cheltenham, plus Latvia, in a 34-year managerial career.

"One minute you're up, the next minute you're down and then you're up again and then you're down.

"I suppose credit to both teams to create a game like that. But if you're on the losing end of that and you've let in six goals - (three) in extra time as well of course - you're disappointed as the losing manager."