Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The FAI announced the news on Tuesday night

A Republic of Ireland player has tested positive for Covid-19 two days before the team's friendly with England.

The Football Association of Ireland said the player, who is asymptomatic and feeling well, has been isolated from the squad.

"There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff and squad tested negative," the governing body said.

"HSE and Uefa have been informed of this development."

The Republic's match against England at Wembley is followed by Nations League matches against Wales three days later and then Bulgaria on 18 November.