Ron Martin's company has controlled Southend United since 1998

Southend chairman Ron Martin has criticised the work ethic of some of his players.

United were knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Boreham Wood on Saturday and have yet to win a game this season.

"The way I see it, some of our players are not good enough (yet) and some do not work hard enough," Martin wrote on the club website. external-link

"The penny has to drop on that cultural change; they have to employ the same work ethic as everybody around them."

Southend are bottom of League Two with just two points from 11 games so far and have struggled both on and off the field.

'Most were overpaid and under achieved'

Last month the club settled tax debts worth £493,931, allowing a winding-up petition against the League Two club to be dismissed by the High Court.

Martin appointed Mark Molesley as manager in August after former boss Sol Campbell left Roots Hall.

The former Weymouth boss has had to make do with a young squad - many promoted from the youth team - while the club faced a transfer embargo due to their financial issues.

But despite poor results, Martin says he was happy to get rid of many of the club's established players from last season and criticised their attitude.

"When I appointed Mark Molesley, and with him several backroom staff including an analyst and goalkeeper coach, the club had already culled the squad by 13," he added.

"Since then a further three have departed. Of the 13 players in last year's squad, and many in the previous season's squad, I have no regret letting any go. Most were overpaid and under achieved.

"Changes had to be made then to restore the culture of the club."