Serbia could be without a raft of important players for Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Scotland after Italian authorities denied players from Fiorentina, Genoa, Lazio and Roma permission to travel because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions while players from two additional Serie A clubs - Inter Milan and Sassuolo - will not be allowed to join up with their national squads. (The National) external-link

Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov, the Inter Milan defender, and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be able to face Scotland in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final because they left Italy before health authorities said players at a number of clubs could not leave the country because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. (Daily Record) external-link

On-loan Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi says he was hurt by questions raised over his professionalism and his commitment to Celtic after being shown checking his phone during his side's loss to Sparta Prague on Thursday night and that his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-1 win over Motherwell was the perfect way to answer his critics. (The Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove believes he made the right decision to snub a £2.8m move to French second tier club Guingamp this summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Sunday's 8-0 hammering of Hamilton Academical is another step in making Ibrox a fortress against opposition sides. (Daily Record) external-link