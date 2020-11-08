Joe Aribo scored twice in Rangers' 8-0 win

Rangers' determination to keep attacking in the 8-0 win over Hamilton Academical was what manager Steven Gerrard said "pleased him the most".

Kemar Roofe, Joe Aribo and James Tavernier each scored twice and Scott Arfield and Brandon Barker also struck.

The Ibrox side remain nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, although second-placed Celtic have two games in hand

"The pleasing thing today was that we were very clinical," said Gerrard.

"Look, we are not at the stage yet where we can play with ego in any game or at any stage. We are trying to become a winning team, a successful team. We are in no position to disrespect any opponent or any team.

"It is about Rangers trying to be as strong for as long as we can and be as consistent as we can."

Gerrard believes Aribo, Roofe and Jermain Defoe are all getting "really close to full fitness now" after all three picked up injures earlier in the season, while on-loan Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu made his debut as a second-half substitute.

"You can see his range of passing, you can see his profile, you can see his aggressiveness," Gerrard said of the South Africa international. "He can play, he'll have no problems at all. He'll give us another real strong option in the middle of midfield.

"The thing that pleased me the most was the standards that we maintained from start to finish. I have been on to these players, probably on to them too much, about keeping standards no matter what stage the game is at.

"It pleased me at half-time that we carried on looking to score goals and win even more emphatically. It has been coming, we have threatened to do that."