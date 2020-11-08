Premier League fixtures: Jurgen Klopp & Pep Guardiola call for schedule change

Trent Alexander-Arnold is treated after picking up an injury against Manchester City
Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a calf injury against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Premier League "has to change" its fixture scheduling, with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola adding that players are not protected.

It follows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's criticism of match timings, with his Manchester United team kicking off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday after playing on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday after also both having had European fixtures in midweek.

Klopp told BBC Sport: "The boys are on the edge. No team on a Wednesday night should have the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday.

"Sunday - no problem. Not the 12:30 because that is a complete killer. You wake up and play football. This is the recovery phase.

"The Premier League has to change. Sky, BT, you - everyone has to talk to each other.

"You want good football? Give the boys a few hours more rest."

'Somebody has to start thinking' - Klopp slams Premier League fixture schedule

Managers call for five substitutions return

United beat Everton 3-1 on Saturday but a visibly angry Solskjaer said the short turnaround from their trip to Istanbul meant his side were "set us up to fail", adding: "It's an absolute shambles."

Liverpool won at Italian side Atalanta on Tuesday, while City beat Olympiakos at Etihad Stadium on the same night.

On Sunday, Mohamed Salah scored the opener for the Reds from the penalty spot and Gabriel Jesus scored a brilliant equaliser, but the sides had to settle for a draw after Kevin de Bruyne's penalty miss.

Liverpool lost right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to a calf injury in the second half, and the 22-year-old will now not go on international duty with England.

After the game, both managers expressed frustration at a congested fixture schedule in the lead-up to the international break.

"These boys need rest. It's a difficult time. We want to play, obviously, but I heard Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] yesterday as well and I understand him 100%. We are in the situation quite frequently," said Klopp.

"I spoke to the Premier League already and spoke to Pep before the game about the five substitutions. Everyone watching is like: 'Oh, that's interesting.' But we have to change things and help the players.

"We want to play football, it's great. But playing Wednesday night and then 12:30 on Saturday is a crime and we have to change that."

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Guardiola reveals substitution discussion with Klopp

Five substitutions were allowed after football restarted in June following the shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, in August, Premier League clubs voted against continuing the rule.

"I think we are going to fight [for its return]," Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"All the other clubs and countries play five substitutions because they understood that the situation is completely unusual in terms of the pandemic.

"No break, no rest and everyone is at home. All the other countries do it, but here it looks like it likes to be special, different.

"That is not good because we don't protect the players and we should do it."

Everton 1-3 Man Utd: Solskjaer angry about kick-off time despite win

Alexander-Arnold out of England games

Alexander-Arnold has been a constant in the Liverpool side but limped off just after the hour mark on Sunday.

Klopp said the player will miss England's fixtures against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland over the next two weeks and will have a scan on Monday to find out the extent of the injury.

Guardiola said: "Trent Alexander-Arnold: international English player, now injured. Here, we believe we are more special. We don't protect the players, so that is why it is a disaster."

City striker Jesus, who has scored three goals in three games since returning from injury, added: "I feel good and feel confident.

"That is the challenge for me: keep fit and don't get injured.

"This season is going to be dangerous for players because [there are] too many games."

  • Do away with this International League racket ( does anyone really care about that ) no its just more cash. All the teams in European football do not get entered in the League Cup that season - SORTED :)

  • Wed evening in Russia, followed by Sat arvo in Burnley.
    No complaints from Super Frankie.
    Why are the NW teams so precious?

  • Little sympathy from me. They'd be off on tours in the summer if they could, then they moan about the fixtures.

    Players at my NLN club play Saturday, Tuesday till Xmas and Saturday, Monday, Saturday over Xmas/New year. Quite a few of them have jobs as well. Oh and they just beat Wigan Latics, so they've got extra games in the FA Cup as well.

    And our squad isn't as big.

  • Crazy comments on here. When English clubs come up against stiffer European competition they will lose due to the Premiership being run by intransigent Brexitear / Trumpster types.

  • The international games are the joke they should be cancelled, flying all over the world for pointless games when the rest of the world has to stay at home.
    They say the players welfare is their priority but everyone knows its the money that controls it.
    Next summers Euro 2020 will be another joke, again they will seel their souls to the sponsor's and play all games regardless.

  • Bit of limp finish to the game. But I’ll take point a City all day.

  • Should allow 5 subs a game. Small gestures go a long way!

  • I’m surprised at the Solksjaer rant on Saturday.

    Man utd players only turn up every other week.

    Not bad for an annual salaries of £10,000,000 to £15,000,000.

  • The EPL, UEFA and the TV companies couldn't give a hoot about the welfare of players. All they care about is subscriptions and advertising revenue. UEFA could have shortened the format for the European competitions but didn't. With the Euro's at the end of the season followed by next season this will be an issue for some time to come for the successful teams.

    • KR replied:
      Then you have the World Cup in November/December 2022. It's not going to be until the Summer of 2023 the top players at top clubs will have an adequate rest. Shame. We have many drab matches with tired players to watch between now and then. Poor players, I feel sorry for the hard work they get pushed through to do. As long as the powers at be gets their revenue why should they care what clubs say?

  • To be honest Klopp ruined what should have been a win game for Liverpool, we all love Bobby but his obsession with him is O.T.T., playing 4 up top tilted Liverpools set-up, we didnt win 2nd balls, lost a goal because Ginni was away with the fairies. Sorry but Bobby needs to rest for a few games or we will start to collapse as a unit. Great game but get back to 4-4-3 ok

  • Awwww love em, as he seen how many games they’ve played in the Championship

  • ManU, ManC,LPool, whinging managers . Use your inflated squads. Don’t hear Brendon Rogers moaning on and Leicester played on Thursday evening!

    • Dennis replied:
      Yes the big boys aren't doing so well so they blame everyone or everything but themselves. This is why they want 5 subs, it favours the teams with big squads and money

  • Ironic that people refuse to pay the fifteen quid to watch ppv matches but are quite happy to see the best players get injuries through tiredness .

  • There have been too many games for a long time, including meaningless international matches. But the leading clubs, after whinging like hell, will always find the time and energy for pre-season tours to Dubai, USA and Malaysia, and other commercial and self-promotional opportunities. So a little honesty might elicit greater sympathy among fans.

  • They just want another advantage for teams with bigger quality squads...

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • I know this is a messed up year but is this the second April 1st of 2020? They have to be joking don't they???

  • tbf I can't remember the last time when Liverpool didn't have two matches in the same week.

    • eldban1988 replied:
      I can't remember the last time Liverpool didn't moan about something.

  • All teams that don't wanna play in the Prem. bugger off to your Euro super league.......

    Asap please.......

  • The number of premier league muscle injuries is up 43% on last season as predicted by many club medics throughout Europe.

    A five subs allowance for this season in line with the other big leagues in Europe would have seemed to be sensible but as far as I'm aware it was a collective decision of the club's themselves to keep it to three.

