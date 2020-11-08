FA Cup second-round draw: 15 non-league teams await fate in Monday's draw
Eighth-tier Marine are one of the 15 non-league teams waiting to see who they might face in Monday's draw for the FA Cup second round.
The Northern Premier League Division One North West side, one of the lowest ranked teams left, beat League Two club Colchester 5-3 penalties on Saturday.
National League club Barnet, who made the fourth round last season, knocked out League One side Burton Albion.
National League North's Chorley beat League One Wigan to book their spot.
National League side Solihull Moors defeated an EFL side for the first time when they overcame League Two strugglers Scunthorpe United to reach round two for the third successive season.
King's Lynn Town secured a place for the first time in their short history with a 1-0 win over League Two club Port Vale.
Formed in 2010, the National League club's previous FA Cup record had seen them reach the fourth qualifying round on three occasions.
- You can watch the draw live on Monday, BBC Two from 19:00 GMT
|The numbers to look out for during the FA Cup second-round draw
|1 Newport County2 Havant & Waterlooville3 Mansfield Town4 Crewe Alexandra 5 Peterborough United 6 Exeter City7 Bradford City 8 Bristol Rovers9 Stockport County10 Darlington11 Barnet12 Chorley 13 Tranmere Rovers14 Oxford City or Northampton Town 15 Morecambe 16 Yeovil Town17 Crawley Town 18 Blackpool 19 Cheltenham Town 20 Stevenage
|21 Harrogate Town22 Gillingham 23 Plymouth Argyle24 Carlisle United 25 Doncaster Rovers 26 Salford City27 Solihull Moors 28 Hull City29 Marine30 Barrow or AFC Wimbledon31 Dagenham & Redbridge32 Shrewsbury Town33 Brackley Town34 Milton Keynes Dons 35 Oldham Athletic 36 Boreham Wood37 Portsmouth38 King's Lynn Town39 Lincoln City40 Canvey Island