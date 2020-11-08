Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa: The way we lost really hurts - Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he took full responsibility for his side's 3-0 defeat at home by Aston Villa and expressed concern that his players did not perform "as a team".

An Ollie Watkins brace and a Bukayo Saka own goal gave Villa victory.

Defeat was especially disappointing for Arsenal on the back of a good win at Manchester United in their last Premier League game.

"We performed below our standards," said Arteta.

"I have to say it's the first time I've seen us play where we weren't a team.

"We didn't start well enough, we got away with VAR for an offside situation but we lost all the races, the duels and we were sloppy on the ball.

"When we created chances we didn't hit the target - it's a really bad combination.

"I take full responsibility. I am responsible to make the team perform on the pitch and today we were not a team and it is my job - it is why I am standing here."

Have Arsenal improved this season under Arteta?

This was a third Premier League defeat of the season for Arsenal and their second at home.

It may sound strange after a 3-0 loss, but the Gunners have been better defensively so far this term under Arteta.

Their record of seven goals conceded in the seven games prior to Villa's visit was the best in the Premier League - a record all the more impressive considering Arsenal had played away at Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

But that defensive solidity appears to have come at a cost in attack.

Arsenal have scored just nine goals in eight league games this season; their fewest at this stage of a league campaign since 1998-99.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has scored just two league goals so far this season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had scored seven in the Premier League after eight games last season but has managed just two so far in the current campaign.

Against Aston Villa, Aubameyang failed to take a single shot - the first time he has played the full 90 minutes in a home Premier League match for Arsenal without attempting one.

"When we created chances we didn't put them away," added Arteta. "We didn't win enough duels and the distances between the lines was too big.

"It's not a coincidence we don't have that consistency - we have to address that.

"We have to analyse, get a mirror to each of us and look at ourselves. Instead of looking to blame others, look at yourself."