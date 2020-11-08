Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Mohamed Elyounoussi (right) had been criticised in midweek

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his players - and hat-trick man Mohamed Elyounoussi - "managed a mini-crisis very well" by beating Motherwell 4-1.

The reigning Scottish champions went into Sunday's game on the back of a 4-1 Europa League defeat by Sparta Prague and having won once in six games.

Elyounoussi was criticised for being on his phone after being substituted.

"It was much better," Lennon told BBC Scotland. "We looked hungry. We looked a quality side."

On-loan Southampton winger Elyounoussi took his season's goals tally to 10 as second-placed Celtic narrowed the gap on Rangers to six points before the leaders' afternoon game at home to Hamilton Academical.

"That's fantastic for a winger," Lennon said. "I had no issue with the phone thing, but this is all analysing every nuance of every player and it's unfair.

"He's a brilliant professional. He's so diligent in his work and he didn't deserve that and he's answered the doubters and the critics in the best way possible."

Lennon urged his players to use the victory at Fir Park as a springboard to show greater consistency.

"There have been signs we've been improving and then we throw in a Sparta Prague performance," he said.

"We know we let ourselves down on Thursday and we tried to iron out a few things over the past couple of days - and the response from the team was magnificent. It was more like us and I hope that's going to be a barometer."

Celtic are bottom of Europa League Group H with one point from three games.

"People talk about levels, but if we played like that in Europe, we'd be much better off," Lennon said.

"We've still got a lot of work to do in Europe. It's not beyond us, but we need to start replicating those type of performances more and more because that's what we're capable of."

Lennon revealed that Kristoffer Ajer had suffered a recurrence of a groin strain that makes the centre-half a doubt for Norway's upcoming games against Israel, Romania and Austria.

Right-back Jeremie Frimpong was struggling with a knock sustained following a tackle by Devante Cole.

"I don't know if it's ligament damage yet," Lennon added. "It's sort of thigh, lateral side. We'll have to get him [Frimpong] looked at over the next couple of days."