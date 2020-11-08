Italian Serie A
LazioLazio1JuventusJuventus1

Lazio 1-1 Juventus: Champions denied by Felipe Caicedo 95th-minute strike

Cristiano Ronaldo (second right)
Cristiano Ronaldo (second right) has scored in each of his first four Serie A games this season

Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo scored a 95th-minute equaliser as Lazio denied Juventus victory in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico.

Caicedo turned and fired past Wojciech Szczesny in the 95th minute after great wing-play from Joaquin Correa.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his sixth goal in four league games when he converted Juan Cuadrado's cross to give Juve the lead in the 15th minute.

They remain third, three points behind AC Milan who play Verona at 19:45 GMT.

The result will be a bitter blow for coach Andrea Pirlo and his men, who were rarely troubled by Lazio. Simone Inzaghi's team had plenty of possession but had failed to test former Arsenal keeper Szczesny up until the goal.

Juve looked far more potent each time they surged forward. Ronaldo was again their standout player in the final third. Aside from the goal, the former Real Madrid player struck the woodwork with a shot, produced a drive that missed the post by a foot and also saw his thumping free-kick punched over the bar by Pepe Reina.

The forward was substituted with 15 minutes of the match remaining after appearing to suffer a knock in a challenge.

Lazio move up to ninth in the Serie A table with 11 points.

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 25Reina
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 33Acerbi
  • 26RaduSubstituted forHoedtat 54'minutes
  • 77Marusic
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 32CataldiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 77'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forPereiraat 77'minutes
  • 96FaresSubstituted forLazzariat 54'minutes
  • 94MuriqiSubstituted forCaicedoat 54'minutes
  • 11Correa

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 7Pereira
  • 8Anderson
  • 13Armini
  • 14Hoedt
  • 16Parolo
  • 20Caicedo
  • 29Lazzari
  • 55Furlanetto
  • 65Moro Prescoli
  • 71Alia
  • 92Akpa Akpro

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 28Demiral
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Danilo
  • 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 84mins
  • 30BentancurBooked at 51mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 38Frabotta
  • 44KulusevskiSubstituted forMcKennieat 77'minutes
  • 9MorataSubstituted forBernardeschiat 89'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forDybalaat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 10Dybala
  • 14McKennie
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Dragusin
  • 39Portanova
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lazio 1, Juventus 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lazio 1, Juventus 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Lazio 1, Juventus 1. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joaquín Correa.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).

  5. Post update

    Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Álvaro Morata because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio).

  10. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Booking

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Marusic (Lazio) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).

  16. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Booking

    Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio).

  19. Post update

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Andreas Pereira replaces Luis Alberto.

