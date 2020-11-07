Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic boss Neil Lennon made his squad watch a replay of Thursday's 4-1 home loss to Sparta Prague and insists his players will get their spark back after heart-to-heart talks. (Sun) external-link

Austrian winger Husein Balic, a target for Celtic in recent months, is being watched by Southampton and Brentford. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

With Premiership leaders Rangers at home to Hamilton today, manager Steven Gerrard says he felt at rock bottom when his side suffered a shock loss at home to the Accies eight months ago. (Sunday Mail) external-link

"He's getting close to starting games again," says Celtic manager Neil Lennon of Leigh Griffiths and backs the striker in his spat with TV pundit Chris Sutton. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Captain Scott Brown insists it is time the Celtic squad paid back under pressure boss Neil Lennon. (Sun) external-link

Neil Lennon has revealed that he could shake up Celtic's defensive line at Motherwell today - with Kristoffer Ajer likely to return from injury. (Sunday Herald) external-link

"He's big and he's horrible, and he's tough to play against," says Scotland and Leeds defender Liam Cooper of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who will lead the attack for Serbia in next week's Euro 2020 play off final. (Sunday Mail) external-link

"It's not as big a jump as I was expecting," says Scotland defender Scott McKenna of his move from Aberdeen to Nottingham Forest. "I don't think the game in Scotland is as bad as people make it out to be." (Sunday Mail) external-link

Glasgow City coach Scott Booth is confident the Champions League clash against Valur will go ahead despite the Icelandic league being shutdown due to Covid-19. (Sunday Herald) external-link

Steven Gerrard is rooting for Scotland to reach next year's Euros