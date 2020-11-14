UEFA Nations League - Group B2
SlovakiaSlovakia14:00ScotlandScotland
Venue: City Arena Trnava

Slovakia v Scotland - team news, stats & preview

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scotland celebrate
Leigh Griffiths (centre) could start in Bratislava in Lyndon Dykes' absence
Nations League: Slovakia v Scotland
Venue: City Arena, Trnava Date: Sunday, 15 November Time: 14:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Scotland coach Steve Clarke will make changes to his side for Sunday's Nations League meeting with Slovakia.

One more win for the Scots will be enough to win Group B1, with Israel their final opponents on Wednesday.

Seven of Clarke's squad played 120 minutes in the European Championship play-off final win in Serbia on Thursday.

Slovakia won their play-off final in Northern Ireland after extra-time on the same night.

Team news

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes, who scored the only goal against Slovkia at Hampden last month, is suspended while captain Andy Robertson is one of a number of injury doubts for Clarke.

My Scotland XI to face Slovakia

What do we know about the Slovaks?

Stefan Tarkovic's side have set up matches with Poland, Spain and Sweden in next summer's finals.

However, the Slovaks are bottom of Nations League Group B2 with no wins and only one point from four games.

Former Napoli attacker Marek Hamsik - now with China's Dalian Professional - is Slovakia's record cap holder (124) and scorer (26). The national captain, 33, netted in last month's group defeat by Israel.

What they said

Scotland coach Steve Clarke: "I'll speak to three or four players I've maybe got a doubt about going again after such a tough game and then I'll come up with a team selection that hopefully brings us another three points.

"I think both teams will probably be in a similar frame of mind, and both teams physically will be on a similar pattern."

Match stats

  • Scotland have won their past two meetings with Slovakia 1-0, both at Hampden.
  • Slovakia triumphed in their only previous home meeting with Scotland - 3-0 in October 2016.
  • Scotland have won six of their eight Nations League games (D1 L1). Only three countries have won more since its inception in 2018 (Portugal, Finland and Norway - 7).
  • Slovakia have lost six of their eight Nations League games and are one of just three countries yet to keep a clean sheet in the competition (alongside Northern Ireland and Iceland).
  • They had also won just one of their past seven home games.
  • Ryan Christie has been involved in nine goals (four goals, five assists) in just 11 starts for Scotland.
