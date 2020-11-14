Slovakia v Scotland - team news, stats & preview

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leigh Griffiths (centre) could start in Bratislava in Lyndon Dykes' absence

Nations League: Slovakia v Scotland Venue: City Arena, Trnava Date: Sunday, 15 November Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Scotland coach Steve Clarke will make changes to his side for Sunday's Nations League meeting with Slovakia.

One more win for the Scots will be enough to win Group B1, with Israel their final opponents on Wednesday.

Seven of Clarke's squad played 120 minutes in the European Championship play-off final win in Serbia on Thursday.

Slovakia won their play-off final in Northern Ireland after extra-time on the same night.

Team news

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes, who scored the only goal against Slovkia at Hampden last month, is suspended while captain Andy Robertson is one of a number of injury doubts for Clarke.

What do we know about the Slovaks?

Stefan Tarkovic's side have set up matches with Poland, Spain and Sweden in next summer's finals.

However, the Slovaks are bottom of Nations League Group B2 with no wins and only one point from four games.

Former Napoli attacker Marek Hamsik - now with China's Dalian Professional - is Slovakia's record cap holder (124) and scorer (26). The national captain, 33, netted in last month's group defeat by Israel.

What they said

Scotland coach Steve Clarke: "I'll speak to three or four players I've maybe got a doubt about going again after such a tough game and then I'll come up with a team selection that hopefully brings us another three points.

"I think both teams will probably be in a similar frame of mind, and both teams physically will be on a similar pattern."

