Wales' assistant manager Robert Page won 41 caps for the country as a centre-back

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Republic of Ireland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 15 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app

Wales will aim to move a step closer to winning their Nations League group when they host the Republic of Ireland at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Wales are top of Group B4, one point ahead of second-place Finland, who they face in their final game on Wednesday.

Winning the group would earn Wales promotion to the Nations League's top tier and could lead to a place in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs.

The Republic are third and hope to avoid relegation to the third tier.

Stephen Kenny's side are a point in front of Bulgaria, who are bottom of the four-team group.

The Republic of Ireland have lost two and drawn two of their four matches, holding Wales to a goalless draw in Dublin last month.

That was a forgettable encounter between two sides who have mustered only four goals between them so far in this campaign.

Wales have contributed three of those and, while they are eager to recapture the attacking verve which saw them thrash the Republic 4-1 in 2018, assistant manager Robert Page - who is taking charge of the three matches this month - expects their opponents to try to make life difficult for them again on Sunday.

"We know anytime we play the Republic of Ireland it's going to be a tough game and a physical battle," he said.

"We certainly have to match that first and we have enough quality to ask them questions and test them.

"We know they're in a transition period with a new manager who's got his own philosophy and way he wants to play. It will take time for the players to adapt to that."

Page is temporarily in charge of Wales because manager Ryan Giggs mutually agreed with the Football Association of Wales he would not be involved in this month's three matches.

Giggs has denied an allegation of assault made against him.

Page oversaw a goalless draw against the United States in a friendly on Thursday and Giggs' assistant will remain in charge against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday and Finland on Wednesday.

The Irish, meanwhile, warmed up for their trip to Cardiff with a 3-0 friendly defeat by England at Wembley.

Kenny has insisted there is nothing wrong with the mentality of his Republic of Ireland players as they attempt to end a nine-game winless run in Wales.

"We've a lot of key players missing from the squad, but nevertheless, the players that we have called up, they dream of representing their country as young boys, growing up, to play for Ireland is the ultimate ambition," he said.

"We've 25 players in the squad now, all good players and we're ready to play the two games against Wales and Bulgaria.

"Everyone that's here has a massive desire to play for their country and there's absolutely nothing wrong with the mentality. Just because you were beaten by England in Wembley, there's nothing wrong with the mentality of the players.

"They all give everything of themselves all the time."

Team news

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is one of the players expected to return for Wales after being rested for Thursday's friendly with the United States

Tottenham's on-loan forward Gareth Bale is expected to captain Wales having been rested for Thursday's friendly draw with the United States.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Swansea City centre-back Ben Cabango withdrew from the squad last week but Wales have no new injury concerns.

Having made nine changes and given fringe players a chance against the USA, it is likely Page will revert to as strong a team as possible.

The Republic of Ireland have been hit by new injuries to three players.

Everton right-back Seamus Coleman, Sheffield United centre-back John Egan and Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter have all returned to their clubs.

They were already without Sheffield United left-back Enda Stevens and Brighton forward Aaron Connolly due to injury, while Southampton striker Shane Long is missing because of a lack of game time.

Midfielder Alan Browne is also unavailable having tested positive for coronavirus.

Following those withdrawals, the Republic of Ireland have called up defenders Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Manning and Ciaran Clark, as well as midfielders Jason Knight, Josh Cullen and Jack Byrne.

Match facts