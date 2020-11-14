Last updated on .From the section Football

Thompson came on as a substitute against Slovakia on Thursday

Winger Niall McGinn and midfielder Jordan Thompson have been ruled out of Northern Ireland's Nations League match away to Austria on Sunday with injury.

Neither player will travel to Vienna for the match, while midfielder George Saville has left the camp entirely for personal reasons.

McGinn and Thompson suffered injuries in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final defeat by Slovakia at Windsor Park.

Stuart Dallas, who suffered an elbow injury on Thursday, is available.

Manager Ian Baraclough said all other players in his squad, including Craig Cathcart and Paddy McNair who had to come off against Slovakia, are available for what will be Northern Ireland's fifth National League match.

The side have only picked up one point so far in Group B1, drawing their opening match in Romania before losing twice to Norway and to Austria.

Sunday's match in Vienna is the first of two Nations League fixtures for Northern Ireland in the next few days, with their final group game at home to Romania on Wednesday night.

More to follow.