West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
- 1Arnold
- 29Daly
- 5Flaherty
- 22Fisk
- 26Vetterlein
- 25van Egmond
- 14Cho
- 10Svitková
- 7Lehmann
- 9Thomas
- 19Leon
Substitutes
- 2Redisch Kvamme
- 8Kiernan
- 11Mustafa
- 12Longhurst
- 17Grant
- 18Brosnan
- 20Joel
- 21Dali
- 23Cissoko
Brighton Women
- 25Fiskerstrand
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 4Bowman
- 3Gibbons
- 19Simpkins
- 10Kaagman
- 7Whelan
- 12O'Sullivan
- 15Green
- 23Jarrett
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 9Lee
- 11Heroum
- 13Stott
- 16Brazil
- 18Barton
- 29Nokuthula
- 32Bance
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Felicity Gibbons.
Post update
Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Rianna Jarrett (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Danielle Bowman.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mackenzie Arnold.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rachel Daly with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emily van Egmond.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Felicity Gibbons with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rianna Jarrett (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Denise O'Sullivan.
Post update
Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.