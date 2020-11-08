Last updated on .From the section European Football

Valencia had one attempt on target in the first half but led 2-1 at half-time

Carlos Soler scored three penalties as Valencia thrashed Real Madrid in an extraordinary La Liga match on Sunday.

Karim Benzema put visitors Real ahead from long range before Soler equalised from a twice-taken penalty following an encroachment.

Raphael Varane's own goal made it 2-1 and Soler increased the lead from the spot after Marcelo fouled Maxi Gomez.

Valencia were awarded another penalty when Sergio Ramos handled, Soler completing his hat-trick.

