Spanish La Liga
ValenciaValencia4Real MadridReal Madrid1

Valencia 4-1 Real Madrid: Carlos Soler scores a hat-trick of penalties

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments1

Valencia take the lead against Real Madrid thanks to an own goal by Raphael Varane
Valencia had one attempt on target in the first half but led 2-1 at half-time

Carlos Soler scored three penalties as Valencia thrashed Real Madrid in an extraordinary La Liga match on Sunday.

Karim Benzema put visitors Real ahead from long range before Soler equalised from a twice-taken penalty following an encroachment.

Raphael Varane's own goal made it 2-1 and Soler increased the lead from the spot after Marcelo fouled Maxi Gomez.

Valencia were awarded another penalty when Sergio Ramos handled, Soler completing his hat-trick.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 1DoménechBooked at 86mins
  • 18Wass
  • 5Gabriel
  • 15GuillamónBooked at 84mins
  • 14Gayà
  • 30MusahSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 87'minutes
  • 8SolerBooked at 41mins
  • 19Racic
  • 17CheryshevSubstituted forLatorreat 77'minutes
  • 20LeeSubstituted forGameiroat 81'minutes
  • 22GómezSubstituted forSobrinoat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Latorre
  • 4Mangala
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 9Gameiro
  • 11Sobrino
  • 21Vallejo Galván
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 25Rivero
  • 27Koindredi
  • 37Blanco

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 5Varane
  • 4RamosBooked at 62mins
  • 12MarceloBooked at 52mins
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forKroosat 76'minutes
  • 10Modric
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forJovicat 83'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forØdegaardat 64'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kroos
  • 13Lunin
  • 18Jovic
  • 21Ødegaard
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 40Santos
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Valencia 4, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Valencia 4, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by José Gayà.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Mariano (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrygo following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Toni Lato.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Uros Racic (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Rubén Sobrino replaces Maxi Gómez.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Jason replaces Yunus Musah.

  17. Post update

    Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Toni Lato (Valencia).

  19. Booking

    Jaume Doménech (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

