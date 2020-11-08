Dallas has played in a number of positions for Northern Ireland and Leeds

Euro 2020 play-off final: Northern Ireland v Slovakia Venue: Windsor Park Date: Thursday 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, live text and match report on BBC Sport website; match highlights on BBC1 NI

Stuart Dallas believes that if Northern Ireland qualify for next summer's Euros it could be a bigger achievement than reaching the 2016 finals in France.

Ian Baraclough's men face Slovakia on Thursday night at Windsor Park in a Euro 2020 play-off final.

Leeds United's Dallas was part of the first NI squad to reach a European Championship finals four years ago and is desperate to repeat the success.

"If we were to go again it would probably top 2016," he said.

"A lot of people wouldn't have expected us to improve on that campaign, then obviously we went really close in the World Cup qualifiers a few years later and lost out in the play-off.

"To then be on the verge of another major tournament says a lot about the group of players we have and our mentality, to be able to bounce back from the disappointing end to the World Cup campaign where we narrowly missed out.

"To go again and be potentially 90 minutes away from another tournament is huge for us."

'We can't let this pass us by'

Dallas is a key figure for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Dallas has been in excellent form for Leeds on their return to the Premier League this season, with his first top-flight goal against Leicester City last week meaning he has now scored in all four divisions of English football.

The versatile former Crusaders winger has been playing mostly at full-back for Northern Ireland recently and was one of their best performers in the play-off semi-final victory on penalties over Bosnia in October.

He is fully aware of how important Thursday night's match is to the country and has urged his team-mates to rise to the occasion.

"It is massive for us, the biggest game we have had for a number of years," said Dallas, who also said it will be a major boost to have just over 1,000 home fans in Windsor Park for the occasion.

"It is win or bust. We have to give everything, leave every single ounce of energy we have got on the pitch and hope that that is enough to get us over the line.

"It is going to be a difficult game. We have had the taste of Euro 2016 and, as a group of players, we want to get back there.

"There are some new lads who have come into the squad and they want to get to their first major tournament, while us senior players who were in France want more of it.

"There is no getting away from how huge this is, we cannot let it pass us by. We have got to be on it from we come in at the start of the week and give it absolutely everything."

Huge boost from Bosnia win

Dallas knows NI needed to improve after their first matches under Baraclough

While it was Michael O'Neill who led Northern Ireland to the knock-out stages in France, Dallas believes the penalties victory over Bosnia has helped galvanise the squad under new boss Baraclough.

"We have had a change of manager and we didn't get the results we wanted in the first matches, so to get that play-off win over Bosnia in the second international break has given us a huge boost," he continued.

"There were probably questions being asked of us as to whether we still had the hunger and desire to go and achieve something special. We gave it everything that night in Bosnia, worked hard every day in the lead-up and winning it has given us a lift.

"Slovakia will be the same type of team as Bosnia, and we know we will have to be on it. We are not over-confident, but we are confident that if we play to the best of our ability then we can match anyone, especially at Windsor Park."

Coming as it does at a time when society is facing a range of Covid-19 restrictions, Dallas said the players understand the added significance of Thursday night's match to supporters.

"There are a lot of people who depend on football to bring them that bit of happiness, so we are well aware of the joy we can bring to so many people," he added.

"It is not an easy time for anyone and if we can qualify for another major tournament, I am sure there will be a lot of happy people in Northern Ireland.

"It is just unfortunate that they cannot all be there on Thursday night, but we will give it everything and hopefully we can bring a little bit of enjoyment after what has been a very difficult time."