Angel Di Maria (right) scored his 85th and 86th goals in all competitions for Paris St-Germain

Angel Di Maria scored twice and Moise Kean grabbed his fifth goal in five games as Paris St-Germain moved five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with victory over third-place Rennes.

However, the win came at a further cost for injury-hit PSG as Kean, defender Thilo Kehrer and midfielder Idrissa Gueye all had to come off prematurely.

Kean's low strike put PSG ahead before Di Maria clipped home the second.

The Argentina winger made it 3-0 with a low deflected shot in the 75th minute.

Julien Stephan's side, making their Champions League debut this season, regularly threatened in the PSG area, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas was called into action only on a couple of occasions.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel will be thankful for the upcoming international break.

The German was again without his two injured star strikers Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, with Juan Bernat, Mauro Icardi, Presnel Kimpembe, Julian Draxler, Pablo Sarabia and Marco Verratti also sidelined.

He then had to replace Gueye and Kehrer in the first half before Kean limped off after the break.

Full-back Alessandro Florenzi failed to re-appear after half-time, although it was unclear whether he had also picked up an injury.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups PSG 1 Navas

4 Kehrer Substituted for Bakker at 36' minutes

5 Marquinhos

22 Diallo

20 Kurzawa Booked at 86mins

21 Herrera Booked at 4mins

8 Paredes

27 Gueye Substituted for Rafinha at 13' minutes

24 Florenzi Substituted for Dagba at 45' minutes Booked at 49mins

18 Kean Substituted for Danilo at 61' minutes

11 Di María Substitutes 12 Rafinha

15 Danilo

16 Rico

25 Bakker

30 Letellier

31 Dagba

32 Pembele

36 Ruiz-Atil

37 Fadiga Rennes 16 Gomis

27 Traoré

3 Da Silva

6 Aguerd

31 Truffert

15 Nzonzi

19 Gboho Substituted for Terrier at 56' minutes

12 Lea Siliki Substituted for Grenier at 56' minutes

14 Bourigeaud Substituted for Hunou at 67' minutes

18 Doku Substituted for Del Castillo at 79' minutes

9 Guirassy Substitutes 1 Salin

4 Nyamsi

5 Chagas Estevao

7 Terrier

8 Grenier

20 Tait

22 Del Castillo

23 Hunou

33 Assignon Referee: Benoît Bastien Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Rennes 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Rennes 0. Post update Attempt saved. Damien Da Silva (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Clément Grenier with a cross. Post update Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Abdou Diallo. Post update Attempt blocked. Adrien Hunou (Rennes) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Post update Attempt missed. Martin Terrier (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adrien Truffert with a cross. Post update Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa. Booking Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain). Post update Romain Del Castillo (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Clément Grenier (Rennes). Post update Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Clément Grenier (Rennes). Post update Attempt saved. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross. Post update Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alfred Gomis. Post update Attempt saved. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Colin Dagba. Post update Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain). Post update Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Rennes. Romain Del Castillo replaces Jéremy Doku. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward