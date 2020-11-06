Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Rennes 0.
Angel Di Maria scored twice and Moise Kean grabbed his fifth goal in five games as Paris St-Germain moved five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with victory over third-place Rennes.
However, the win came at a further cost for injury-hit PSG as Kean, defender Thilo Kehrer and midfielder Idrissa Gueye all had to come off prematurely.
Kean's low strike put PSG ahead before Di Maria clipped home the second.
The Argentina winger made it 3-0 with a low deflected shot in the 75th minute.
Julien Stephan's side, making their Champions League debut this season, regularly threatened in the PSG area, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas was called into action only on a couple of occasions.
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel will be thankful for the upcoming international break.
The German was again without his two injured star strikers Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, with Juan Bernat, Mauro Icardi, Presnel Kimpembe, Julian Draxler, Pablo Sarabia and Marco Verratti also sidelined.
He then had to replace Gueye and Kehrer in the first half before Kean limped off after the break.
Full-back Alessandro Florenzi failed to re-appear after half-time, although it was unclear whether he had also picked up an injury.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 4KehrerSubstituted forBakkerat 36'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 22Diallo
- 20KurzawaBooked at 86mins
- 21HerreraBooked at 4mins
- 8Paredes
- 27GueyeSubstituted forRafinhaat 13'minutes
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forDagbaat 45'minutesBooked at 49mins
- 18KeanSubstituted forDaniloat 61'minutes
- 11Di María
Substitutes
- 12Rafinha
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 25Bakker
- 30Letellier
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 37Fadiga
Rennes
- 16Gomis
- 27Traoré
- 3Da Silva
- 6Aguerd
- 31Truffert
- 15Nzonzi
- 19GbohoSubstituted forTerrierat 56'minutes
- 12Lea SilikiSubstituted forGrenierat 56'minutes
- 14BourigeaudSubstituted forHunouat 67'minutes
- 18DokuSubstituted forDel Castilloat 79'minutes
- 9Guirassy
Substitutes
- 1Salin
- 4Nyamsi
- 5Chagas Estevao
- 7Terrier
- 8Grenier
- 20Tait
- 22Del Castillo
- 23Hunou
- 33Assignon
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Rennes 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Damien Da Silva (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Clément Grenier with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adrien Hunou (Rennes) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Terrier (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adrien Truffert with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.
Booking
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Romain Del Castillo (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Clément Grenier (Rennes).
Post update
Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Clément Grenier (Rennes).
Post update
Attempt saved. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alfred Gomis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Colin Dagba.
Post update
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Romain Del Castillo replaces Jéremy Doku.
- Watch 13 first-round ties on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app this weekend. Find out more here.