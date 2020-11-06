Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Chris Venables 11th goal of the season rescued a point for Bala Town at home to Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints.

Venables headed home Lassana Mendes' cross to secure a point for Colin Caton's side.

Substitute Ben Clark had given Saints the lead, scoring with his first touch only 12 seconds after coming on.

Saints remain unbeaten and stay top of the table, five points ahead of second-placed Bala.

The original game in September had been abandoned in 88th minute following floodlight failure at Maes Tegid, with the score 2-2.

The Football Association of Wales' National Leagues Board ruled that game had to be replayed.

Bala and The New Saints are two of four clubs in the Cymru Premier allowed to continue playing during Wales' "firebreak" lockdown that ends on Monday, 9 November.