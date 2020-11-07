Last updated on .From the section League One

AFC Wimbledon returned to Plough Lane this week when they hosted Doncaster Rovers

The League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Wigan Athletic has been postponed after a "number of positive" coronavirus tests in the Dons camp.

The game scheduled for 14 November will now be subject to an investigation under English Football League rules.

"A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course," the EFL said.

The Dons' FA Cup first-round tie with Barrow was also called off with several of the club's staff self-isolating.