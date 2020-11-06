Jay Donnelly was off target for the Glens with a first-half effort

Glentoran and Larne could not be separated as they played out a cautious scoreless draw at the Oval.

The visitors started well and enjoyed the majority of possession throughout in a match in which neither side were able to create many chances.

Martin Donnelly came close with long-range efforts in each half but was denied by good saves from home goalkeeper Dayle Coleing.

Luke McCullough came close for the Glens with a late header.

The result leaves Mick McDermott's men in 10th position in the table and still searching for a first Irish Premiership victory of the season, having lost two and drawn one of their opening three matches.

Meanwhile, the second-placed visitors left east Belfast with their 100% start to the league season ended against a team they will meet again in the County Antrim Shield final.

Larne dominated possession in the opening stages of the match and had the first effort on goal through a curling Donnelly free-kick which Coleing did well to tip over.

Larne midfielder Fuad Sule came close soon after half-time

Donnelly had an even better chance on 18 minutes when the ball fell to him inside the penalty box but he could not control his left-foot shot and blazed well over the crossbar.

Jay Donnelly spurned a chance for Glentoran in similar fashion just before the half hour, failing to get his head over the ball as he missed the target.

Robbie McDaid almost got a fortuitous opener for the Glens a few minutes later as he latched on to a loose ball but, as Larne goalkeeper Conor Devlin cleared, the ricochet off McDaid went just wide.

The hosts came into the match more as the second half progressed, but not before Fuad Sule's dipping half-volley went just over and Mark Randall's low shot was saved, with Coleing again showing his athleticism to dive full-stretch to keep out another Donnelly curler from distance.

While the Glens looked more positive after the break, the only effort on goal they had was a speculative Joe Crowe shot that was saved before, late on, McCullough's glancing header from an in-swinging free-kick went just wide.