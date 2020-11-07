Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kirk Millar scored one and set one up for Linfield

Andy Waterworth scored the winner for Linfield as they earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Portadown in a match that saw both sides have a man sent off.

Kirk Millar gave the Blues a half-time lead with a deflected effort that was equalised by a Lee Bonis header early in the second half.

Chris Crane was sent off for the Ports and Blues substitute Bastien Hery saw red before Waterworth struck.

The title holders have won all of their four opening Irish Premiership matches.

Portadown, meanwhile, have four points from four games since their return to the top flight.

They started the game well and nearly took an early lead when Luke Wilson hit the post with a header from an inviting Crane cross in the ninth minute.

Linfield's opening goal came somewhat against the run of play when Kyle McClean played a ball inside to Millar. His shot was on target but needed a wicked deflection off Crane to wrong-foot goalkeeper Benjamin Pierce.

Portadown came close again 10 minutes later when another Crane cross found Greg Hall but he could only find the side-netting with his header as the Blues went into the interval 1-0 up.

Bonis came desperately close to scoring a second late on

Jordan Stewart produced a good save from Pierce before Bonis grabbed the hosts' equaliser in the 54th minute.

Superb wing play from Chris Lavery saw him beat Conor Pepper and deliver a perfect left-wing cross, with Bonis meeting it well to guide a well-placed header past Chris Johns.

Portadown went down to 10 men on 58 minutes when Crane was was shown a second yellow card for pulling Waterworth back.

Three minutes later the Blues also had a man sent off when half-time substitute Bastien Hery got a straight red card for raising his hands to George Tipton as the Ports counter-attacked.

Waterworth's goal arrived 25 minutes from time when Millar delivered one of his trademark crosses from the right and the striker met it the near post with an opportunistic finish.

The home side continued battling and came close a few times in the closing minutes, with Bonis poking wide after a scramble in the six-yard box.