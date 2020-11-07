Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

Nathan Thomas scored nine goals for Carlisle United last season

Hamilton Academical have moved to shore up a depleted squad with the signings of Aaron Martin and Nathan Thomas.

Centre-half Martin, 31, arrives following the expiry of his contract at Exeter City.

Winger Thomas, 26, was released by Premier League Sheffield United in the summer and spent last season on loan at Carlisle United.

Both players will be considered for Sunday's trip to Ibrox as the club struggles with injuries.

Charlie Trafford will be out for three months after breaking his ankle, while David Templeton and Kyle Munro are missing. Ronan Hughes is a serious doubt and Jamie Hamilton has shin splints.

