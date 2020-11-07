Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Queen's Park remain two points clear at the top of Scottish League 2 after a 1-0 win over Elgin City.

Darren Lyon struck the only goal for the Spiders and two bookings meant Elgin's Kane Hester was sent off.

Second-placed Stirling Albion were 5-0 winners against Brechin City while Stenhousemuir, who are third, defeated Edinburgh City 2-0.

Albion Rovers got a first league win of the season, 3-2 at Annan Athletic and Stranraer defeated Cowdenbeath 2-0.

Queen's Park's 1-0 scoreline means they are yet to concede a league goal this season.

Jack Leitch had given Stirling the lead by the time Brechin's Gregor Jordan was sent off for a foul on Scott Roberts and David Wilson's free-kick doubled Albion's lead before the break. Andrew Ryan's header and strikes by Roberts and Declan Byrne completed the scoring.

Greig Spence struck twice in the second half for Stenny, his second a penalty.

Albion Rovers led through Lewis Baker's penalty but Russell Currie headed Annan level. Matthew Aitken struck twice in quick succession for Rovers and Maxwell Wright nodded a late consolation for the hosts.

Thomas Orr fired Stranraer's first-half opener and Joao Vitoria got their second late on after Cowden's Robbie Buchanan had been dismissed for violent conduct.