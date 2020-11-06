German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich: Treble winners edge Der Klassiker thriller

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski scored once for Bayern and had two goals disallowed by the VAR

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga with an exciting victory over rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Reus put Dortmund ahead late in the first half but David Alaba levelled with a deflected shot after a clever free-kick routine in injury time.

Robert Lewandowski headed in from Lucas Hernandez's cross and set up Leroy Sane, who cut in to put them 3-1 up.

Erling Haaland rounded Manuel Neuer to give Dortmund hope in 'Der Klassiker' but they could not find an equaliser.

Lewandowski thought he had wrapped up the game in injury time with a strike that was deflected in by Dortmund's English teenager Jude Bellingham but it was ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

The Poland forward also had another first-time effort for the European champions disallowed by the VAR.

The former Dortmund striker has scored 13 goals in his last eight league games against his former club. He is the all-time top Bundesliga goalscorer in 'Der Klassiker' with one for Dortmund and 17 for Bayern.

France winger Kingsley Coman also had a great chance for the Treble winners but smashed an effort off the post.

Bayern - who have won all bar two of their games in all competitions in 2020 - overtake RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga.

This is the first time they have won more than five of their opening seven league fixtures since 2015-16.

Dortmund, who started the day level on points with Bayern, had chances to level with Reus volleying over and substitute Bellingham having a header saved.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 24Meunier
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 28WitselBooked at 90mins
  • 6DelaneyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBellinghamat 60'minutes
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forBrandtat 69'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 32ReynaSubstituted forT Hazardat 69'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 2Morey
  • 8Dahoud
  • 10T Hazard
  • 19Brandt
  • 22Bellingham
  • 23Can
  • 26Piszczek
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 20Sarr
  • 17BoatengSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 69'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 21Hernández
  • 6KimmichBooked at 36minsSubstituted forTolissoat 36'minutes
  • 18Goretzka
  • 29ComanSubstituted forSanéat 69'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 7Gnabry
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 10Sané
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 35Nübel
  • 41Richards
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Borussia Dortmund 2-3 FC Bayern München.

  5. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  6. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  8. Booking

    Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).

  10. Post update

    Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

  13. Post update

    Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a through ball.

  19. Booking

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

