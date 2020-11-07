Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona5Real BetisReal Betis2

Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis: Lionel Messi comes on to win game for Barca

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi's first six goals of the season for Barcelona and Argentina were penalties

Half-time substitute Lionel Messi turned the game around for Barcelona as they beat Real Betis for a first La Liga win in five games.

Ousmane Dembele gave Barca the lead with a powerful effort and Antoine Griezmann had a penalty saved.

Antonio Sanabria smashed home an equaliser just before half-time.

But Messi came on at the break and had a hand in Griezmann's equaliser and scored twice himself before teenager Pedri hit a late fifth.

The Barca captain dummied Alba's pass, taking two defenders and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo out of the equation, to leave Griezmann with a tap-in.

He then put Barca ahead from the penalty spot after Aissa Mandi was sent off for handling Dembele's shot on the line - a decision made after a lengthy video assistant referee review.

Messi played a one-two with Sergi Roberto, who backheeled the ball into his path and he smashed it into the roof of the net.

That was his first goal of the season for club or country which was not a penalty. The previous six had all been from the spot.

He thought he had a hat-trick afterwards but his goal was disallowed for a Roberto offside.

It was a much needed win for Ronald Koeman, whose side had only picked up two points from the previous four league games.

They move up to eighth, one point behind Real Betis.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 66'minutes
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forPjanicat 86'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 16GonzálezBooked at 41mins
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 78'minutes
  • 22FatiBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMessiat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Aleñá
  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 10Messi
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 24Firpo
  • 28Mingueza
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 36Tenas

Real Betis

  • 25Bravo
  • 22Leite de Souza Junior
  • 23MandiBooked at 60mins
  • 5Bartra
  • 15Moreno LoperaBooked at 45mins
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forRuibalat 63'minutes
  • 10CanalesSubstituted forSánchezat 86'minutes
  • 11TelloSubstituted forRuizat 63'minutes
  • 19SanabriaSubstituted forMorónat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 2Montoya
  • 4Akouokou
  • 6Ruiz
  • 9Iglesias
  • 16Morón
  • 20Lainez
  • 24Ruibal
  • 28Sánchez
  • 31Marín
  • 33Miranda
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 5, Real Betis 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Real Betis 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Loren Morón (Real Betis) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Sánchez with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Ruiz.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Claudio Bravo.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 5, Real Betis 2. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Claudio Bravo.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Sánchez following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Rodrigo Sánchez replaces Sergio Canales.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Miralem Pjanic replaces Sergio Busquets.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Sergi Roberto is caught offside.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 4, Real Betis 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Guido Rodríguez.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad85211841417
2Real Madrid7511135816
3Villarreal8431108215
4Atl Madrid64201321114
5Cádiz842286214
6Granada742199014
7Real Betis94051217-512
8Barcelona7322158711
9Getafe732276111
10Osasuna832377011
11Elche732278-111
12Ath Bilbao730467-19
13Eibar923469-39
14Sevilla72236608
15Valencia82241113-28
16Alavés822469-38
17Celta Vigo9144615-97
18Huesca9063715-86
19Levante7124712-55
20Real Valladolid8035513-83
View full Spanish La Liga table

