Match ends, Barcelona 5, Real Betis 2.
Half-time substitute Lionel Messi turned the game around for Barcelona as they beat Real Betis for a first La Liga win in five games.
Ousmane Dembele gave Barca the lead with a powerful effort and Antoine Griezmann had a penalty saved.
Antonio Sanabria smashed home an equaliser just before half-time.
But Messi came on at the break and had a hand in Griezmann's equaliser and scored twice himself before teenager Pedri hit a late fifth.
The Barca captain dummied Alba's pass, taking two defenders and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo out of the equation, to leave Griezmann with a tap-in.
He then put Barca ahead from the penalty spot after Aissa Mandi was sent off for handling Dembele's shot on the line - a decision made after a lengthy video assistant referee review.
Messi played a one-two with Sergi Roberto, who backheeled the ball into his path and he smashed it into the roof of the net.
That was his first goal of the season for club or country which was not a penalty. The previous six had all been from the spot.
He thought he had a hat-trick afterwards but his goal was disallowed for a Roberto offside.
It was a much needed win for Ronald Koeman, whose side had only picked up two points from the previous four league games.
They move up to eighth, one point behind Real Betis.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 11DembéléSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 66'minutes
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forPjanicat 86'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 16GonzálezBooked at 41mins
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 78'minutes
- 22FatiBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMessiat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Aleñá
- 8Pjanic
- 9Braithwaite
- 10Messi
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 17Machado Trincão
- 24Firpo
- 28Mingueza
- 29De la Fuente
- 36Tenas
Real Betis
- 25Bravo
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 23MandiBooked at 60mins
- 5Bartra
- 15Moreno LoperaBooked at 45mins
- 14William Carvalho
- 21Rodríguez
- 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forRuibalat 63'minutes
- 10CanalesSubstituted forSánchezat 86'minutes
- 11TelloSubstituted forRuizat 63'minutes
- 19SanabriaSubstituted forMorónat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 2Montoya
- 4Akouokou
- 6Ruiz
- 9Iglesias
- 16Morón
- 20Lainez
- 24Ruibal
- 28Sánchez
- 31Marín
- 33Miranda
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Real Betis 2.
Post update
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Post update
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Loren Morón (Real Betis) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Sánchez with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Ruiz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Claudio Bravo.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 5, Real Betis 2. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Claudio Bravo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Sánchez following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Rodrigo Sánchez replaces Sergio Canales.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Miralem Pjanic replaces Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Sergi Roberto is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Real Betis 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Guido Rodríguez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.