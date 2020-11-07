Patrick Bamford: Did Leeds United striker have goal ruled out for pointing?

A screengrab of the Patrick Bamford offside decision
Had the goal stood it would have made it 1-1

A goal ruled out for pointing where you are going to run.

It sounds unbelievable but that is what appeared to happen to Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford in the 4-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was comfortably onside when he raised his arm to tell Mateusz Klich where to play the ball and he ran on to score, seemingly equalising for his side.

However, after a video assistant referee (VAR) review, the goal was ruled out - prompting a furious reaction from many fans and pundits.

'The worst decision in the history of football'

"That is the worst I've ever seen. The worst in the history of football," said former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage, who was watching the game for BT Sport at the time.

"Absurd," Match of the Day host and ex-England striker Gary Lineker posted on social media. "That's another ridiculous VAR offside decision to disallow Bamford's goal. I actually loathe the way it's being implemented."

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was an absolutely disgusting decision not to give Bamford the goal. He's been done for having long arms and for pointing where he wants the ball played.

"It's ridiculous - we've lost our minds in our sport at the moment. There's no doubt that would have had an impact on the game."

Patrick Bamford scores for Leeds against Crystal Palace
Bamford did manage to score a legitimate goal later in the match but it was only a consolation

'Even the referee couldn't make sense of it'

Bamford himself was still none-the-wiser after the game as to why it was ruled out.

"I don't understand the rule," he said. "You can't score with your arm. It doesn't make sense.

"It's happened with me today but I've seen it on numerous occasions. It's ruining football. You want to see goals. To have it ruled out for something like that is daft.

"Even the referee couldn't make sense of it. When the players and the officials can't make sense of it, does it make sense?"

Was it the wrong decision?

Premier League
The Premier League is taking a more strict approach to handball this season

By the letter of the law, it was the correct decision to rule it out.

While the action of pointing itself was not the reason for ruling it out, it was the fact his arm was deemed to be in an offside position, regardless of its motion.

A change in the handball rule means that the top of the arm, a part of his body that a person can score with, can be offside.

The question is, will Bamford point for balls in the future?

"It is a tough one," said the Englishman.

"You are giving handballs for jumping with their arms up, which is a natural jump. You are giving offside for when someone points where they want the ball, which is part of the game.

"If you asked me what the offside rule is I couldn't tell you. It is my job to stay onside but I just don't know."

Comments

Join the conversation

138 comments

  • Ridiculous decision, killing the game.

  • It is called Football. Maybe offside should just be restricted to exactly that, a players foot. Abysmal decision btw.

  • Probably the worst decision VAR has given to date. Baffling.

  • This finally explaines the Mane decision in which the knobbly part of his elbow was offside.

    No point blaming the officials however - it's the numpties who set the rules who are to blame.

    Come on guys - think it through, this BS doesn't improve football.

    • gme replied:
      So where would you draw the line between handball of not & therefore which bit of the body is offside?

  • From that photo (which is all I've seen), it's a ridiculous decision. Even this stupidity about the top of the arm, that line on the image is easily below where the end of his normal shirt sleeve would be. Crazy. I did hear Bamford say that the ref had no idea why it was cancelled, we're getting to the point where we may as well have no refs and leave it to the hidden faces to officiate.

  • So not offside. Someone needs to be sacked

    • Mr Brittas replied:
      Just don't point to the person....

  • I thought VAR was to overturn obvious errors. The goal was given so how is it possibly an OBVIOUS error.

  • When even the officials aren’t sure of the decisions being made, it makes a mockery of football.

  • VAR sucking all the joy out of football

    • mikec replied:
      Sucking??

      Already sucked the joy out🤬

  • The point of the off side rule is to stop forwards goal hanging and to stop attacking players having an advantage over the defending team. If you think a knee, a toe, or an elbow gives the attacking team and advantage, and if you think that measuring offside by milimieters is a fair way to play; then you need psychiatric help. Every single time a decision like this is made all of football loses.

    • Pete Barrett replied:
      All true, but if you don't measure it by millimetres, what do you measure it by? Not offside unless he's 10cm off? Well, was he 1mm less, or 1mm more? As long as you have an offside line, it's always going to come down to millimetres.
      What's needed is a better way to administer the rules that are there.

  • That's the straw that broke the camels back for me , i don't support Leeds but this is happening all over the place the game is being ruined by a lack of common sense and stupidity

  • VAR meant to be for clear and obvious errors. If you watch it back in real time and can't tell if it was wrong then there wasn't a clear and obvious error so no need to change the referee's original decision.

    • larome replied:
      Clear and Obvious only relates to fouls not offside. Having said that this is ridiculous

  • Only football can be this stupid..........

  • Ridiculous decision! I'm a complete neutral btw (Fiorentina fan!) but this rule needs to change for the benefit of football across the world and all clubs/fans. Technically, you could be absolutely level (onside) but be called off due to a large nose, big feet or something else!

  • Ermm yes the tip of his middle finger was offside. Possibly his fingernail. Should've cut his nails beforehand.
    It is sucking the joy out of football.
    Why can't common sense be used?
    Lawmakers are bone heads.

  • All brought about by people who didn't want refs to make decisions, because they sometimes got it wrong. You reap what you sow. I rarely watch it, these days.

    • WJB replied:
      I agree mate they've took simple game and destroyed it ?

  • Seriously this Offside rule needs to be looked at. It is getting ridiculous and spoiling the game now,

  • VAR is embarassing, every week there is something new to frown upon. It's a comedy of errors. Whoever is behind VAR is anonymous, there is no accountability for ones actions. Where money is involved their seems to be corruption.

    • whyisstephmcgovernstaringatme replied:
      It was not an error though. The laws of the game were correctly applied. If you want to complain about the laws, then complain about the laws, but don't bring VAR into it when VAR is correctly applying the laws.

  • Can someone please explain the point of VAR to me.

    • Julio Laker replied:
      To assist the referee with "clear and obvious errors", of which road certainly isn't

  • Of course its not offside. Ridiculous decision. Football is increasingly played on the margins and we really need to start favouring attackers. Otherwise teams will just be set up more and more to stop attacking football. I want to live in a world where Brazil 1970, Ajax mid 70's and Barcelona from the minute they put Messi in the first team is regarded as how football should be played!

