Everton 1-3 Man Utd: Solskjaer unhappy with kick-off time despite win

Manchester United were "set up to fail" by having their Premier League game against Everton scheduled to kick off early on Saturday, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils were in Champions League action on Wednesday, when they lost 2-1 in Turkey against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Despite the short turnaround, Manchester United won 3-1 against the Toffees.

"The kick-off time set us up to fail," a visibly angry Solskjaer said.

"We have been to Turkey, played loads of games this season already, we got back Thursday morning and we are playing Saturday lunchtime, it's an absolute shambles."

When asked if he agreed with his manager that it felt like the scheduling of fixtures was making it tough for Manchester United, captain Harry Maguire said: "It is strange, you have all those slots and the availability to play the game against Everton, who I am sure would have been happy to play whenever.

"To play in Istanbul on Wednesday, have a five-hour flight and then to play first thing Saturday morning, it is tough."

'Players are not robots, they are human beings'

Manchester United bounced back from defeat in the Champions League in midweek by beating Everton

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as United fought back from a goal down to claim their third league win of the season.

But while Solskjaer was happy with the character shown by his side, he was keen to emphasise the importance of looking after the players by using "common sense" with the fixture schedule.

Solskjaer, who said the club had requested the fixture to be changed earlier this season, added: "I don't want to lighten the issue, Bruno was fantastic but it is such a serous issue that in the times we are in we don't look after these players. They are not robots, they are human beings.

"We got back on Thursday morning at 4am, what is the problem with playing on Sunday? Look after the players, we already have too many injuries in the Premier League, not just my players but others too.

"What to do? Sit back, take a deep breath and look at the scheduling and use common sense."