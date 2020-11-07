Last updated on .From the section Irish

Declan Devine's side will go into their final game of the season still not certain to avoid the drop

Derry City remain in danger of slipping into a relegation play-off in the League of Ireland after losing 2-0 to champions Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

The Candystripes will need a point against relegated Cork City on Monday to be certain of avoiding the play-off.

Graham Burke's thumping free-kick into the top corner just before the hour mark put the champions in front.

Substitute Aaron Greene made sure of the win with a low shot past Peter Cherrie in added time.

A cagey first half saw both sides reluctant to take many chances, with former Candystripe Aaron McEneff coming close on a couple of occasions but failing to threaten Cherrie in the Derry goal.

However Rovers seemed to shift up a gear and Burke was unfortunate as he curled a brilliant effort onto the post with the outside of his boot in the 39th minute, before McEneff fired another just wide shortly after.

The Candystripes survived until half-time in a game that was lacking chances, but the ominous signs of Rovers' quality were coming to the fore.

The moment of real quality came in the 57th minute as Burke curled a left-footed free kick delightfully past the static Cherrie from an awkward angle after Danny Lafferty had been brought down just outside the area.

Derry looked more dangerous towards the latter stages as they pushed for an equaliser but failed to create anything clear cut as Rovers remained comfortable.

But Greene dashed any hopes of a Derry result in injury time, as Conor McCormack afforded him too much space in the box as he lashed low past Cherrie.

"To come to the home of the champions having had no preparation on the training pitch was always going to be difficult, but I can't fault the effort of my players today," said Candystripes boss Declan Devine.

"Their free-kick was a fantastic strike but the second goal was a sucker punch as we pushed for an equaliser.

"We need a result on Monday but other teams do too. We know the consequences of not winning that game so it'll be great to get training tomorrow and Monday and prepare properly for it."