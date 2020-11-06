Last updated on .From the section Football

Scotland reached the final after a penalty shoot-out success against Israel at Hampden

Scotland and Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off finals will be made free-to-air on UK television, Sky Sports has announced.

On 12 November, Northern Ireland host Slovakia, while Scotland visit Serbia.

The winners of each tie will take a place at next summer's rescheduled European Championship.

Scotland have not qualified for a major international tournament since the World Cup in 1998.

Northern Ireland are looking to repeat their qualification for Euro 2016 - their first finals for 30 years.

"We know how significant these fixtures could be for fans of Scotland and Northern Ireland," said Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster.

"With two sides on the brink of qualifying for a major tournament, we felt it was the right moment in these exceptional and unique circumstances to make the games more widely available."