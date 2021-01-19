Dagenham & Redbridge v Stockport County

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:00StockportStockport County
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 15Eleftheriou
- 26Jones
- 8Brundle
- 5Croll
- 2Reynolds
- 12Robinson
- 7Deering
- 10Balanta
- 9McCallum
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 13Strizovic
- 14Saunders
- 17McQueen
- 25Wilson
Stockport
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 2Minihan
- 4Hogan
- 14Kitching
- 8Rooney
- 6Maynard
- 9Bennett
- 15Stott
- 16Keane
- 18Croasdale
- 19Reid
Substitutes
- 5Palmer
- 7Thomas
- 10Jennings
- 11Williams
- 21Barnes
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
Match details to follow.