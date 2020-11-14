Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women

Goal! Manchester United Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women1
Last updated on .From the section Football
Goal! Manchester United Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Millie Turner.
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tobin Heath.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.
Foul by Tobin Heath (Manchester United Women).
Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|7
|5
|1
|1
|15
|6
|9
|16
|2
|Arsenal Women
|6
|5
|0
|1
|29
|5
|24
|15
|3
|Man City Women
|7
|4
|2
|1
|17
|6
|11
|14
|4
|Chelsea Women
|5
|4
|1
|0
|18
|2
|16
|13
|5
|Everton Women
|6
|4
|1
|1
|16
|7
|9
|13
|6
|Reading Women
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|7
|B'ham City Women
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|6
|8
|Brighton Women
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|5
|9
|West Ham Women
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|19
|-12
|4
|10
|Aston Villa Women
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|3
|11
|Tottenham Women
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|14
|-10
|2
|12
|Bristol City Women
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|28
|-26
|0