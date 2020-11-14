The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 4Turner
  • 21Turner
  • 11Galton
  • 12Ladd
  • 14Groenen
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 7Toone
  • 77Heath
  • 24Press

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsey
  • 3Okvist
  • 10Zelem
  • 16James
  • 18Hanson
  • 19Ross
  • 37Staniforth

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 6Houghton
  • 3Stokes
  • 27Greenwood
  • 22Mewis
  • 24Walsh
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 18White
  • 10Stanway

Substitutes

  • 1Bardsley
  • 4Bonner
  • 8Scott
  • 11Beckie
  • 14Morgan
  • 16Park
  • 19Weir
  • 21Lavelle
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Millie Turner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tobin Heath.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tobin Heath (Manchester United Women).

  7. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women7511156916
2Arsenal Women65012952415
3Man City Women74211761114
4Chelsea Women54101821613
5Everton Women6411167913
6Reading Women6222710-38
7B'ham City Women6204810-26
8Brighton Women6123412-85
9West Ham Women6114719-124
10Aston Villa Women4103311-83
11Tottenham Women6024414-102
12Bristol City Women5005228-260
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories