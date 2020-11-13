Birmingham City are not expected to name a full squad for this weekend's game against Aston Villa

Birmingham have an injury crisis ahead of their Women's Super League derby with Aston Villa and boss Carla Ward may not be able to name substitutes.

On Thursday, Ward said there were just 10 fully fit players available.

"We have got a great medical team so we're hoping we can do our best in 48 hours," she added.

Due to Covid-19 protocols and restrictions, it is unclear whether Blues will be allowed to select players from the academy for Saturday's game.

"It's a bizarre situation with the academy players because we asked the question this week," said Ward. "We have Covid-19 protocols so they are outside of the bubbles and there is also an issue because academy players won't have screening.

"We are trying to force open a few doors. We have 48 hours where we will be on the phone and trying to get players from the academy. It is just a case of waiting to see at the moment.

"We are in the position we are in but we have a small squad and we knew that. Hopefully come the weekend we will have bodies available."

Defender Sarah Mayling was injured in last weekend's 2-1 defeat by West Ham and is awaiting the results of a scan, but Ward said "it was a bad one".

Aston Villa manager Gemma Davies said she "should have all players available for selection".

'There will be a lot of emotion and passion'

Aston Villa boss Gemma Davies expects to have all players available for selection

Saturday's game at Villa Park is one of three Women's Super League derbies across women's football weekend.

"We have a lot of Villa fans [in the team] so playing at Villa Park never gets old," said Davies.

"It's something that we always look forward to. It's always special to play on that pitch. There is a sense of pride for the group to be back there."

Davies said there is "a lot of respect" between the two managers after they went head-to-head at the top of the Championship when Ward was in charge of Sheffield United.

"There will be a lot of emotion and passion involved. Hopefully it will be a super competitive 90 minutes that will be exciting for those watching. The players are aware of what the fixture means to the fan base and the city," said Davies.

Ward added: "It has always had a tingle and it won't be any different on Saturday. Both teams will be wholehearted and will go out there to give everything. This will be no exception.

"Some people will put pressure on it. We won't because it's one to enjoy. If you can't get yourself up for a derby, you shouldn't be involved in football. Everyone will leave everything out there."