League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: Brunton Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport118121910925
2Cambridge117222481623
3Forest Green11632159621
4Exeter115511712520
5Carlisle116231512320
6Cheltenham116141610619
7Port Vale10613127519
8Crawley115241712517
9Morecambe115241421-717
10Salford114431610616
11Colchester104421612416
12Walsall113711211116
13Leyton Orient114341613315
14Harrogate114341310315
15Bolton123451117-613
16Bradford103341111012
17Grimsby10334912-312
18Tranmere11335712-512
19Barrow112541415-111
20Oldham113261521-611
21Stevenage11146611-57
22Mansfield110741016-67
23Scunthorpe8116417-134
24Southend11029525-202
