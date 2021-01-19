Lincoln City v Gillingham postponed because of waterlogged pitch

Leaders Lincoln have won only six of their 11 home League One games at the LNER Stadium this season
Tuesday's game between League One leaders Lincoln City and Gillingham has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the LNER Stadium.

It is a second successive postponement for the Imps, whose game at Shrewsbury on Saturday was called off because of the Shropshire club's Covid-19 outbreak

The date for the rearranged fixture is not yet known.

It could cost Michael Appleton's Lincoln their place at the top, if Hull City win at home to Accrington.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th January 2021

  • Lincoln CityLincoln CityPGillinghamGillinghamP
    Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
  • HullHull City17:30AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • PeterboroughPeterborough United18:30CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • BlackpoolBlackpool19:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra19:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:00RochdaleRochdale
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth19:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • SunderlandSunderland19:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City21133532181442
2Hull21123633201339
3Portsmouth20115433151838
4Doncaster19113534211336
5Peterborough20113633201336
6Charlton2210663428636
7Ipswich2011272622435
8Sunderland2089327151233
9Accrington1810352518733
10Crewe229582925432
11Fleetwood218582819929
12Gillingham2292112427-329
13Oxford Utd208483027328
14Blackpool218492124-328
15Plymouth227692938-927
16MK Dons226792628-225
17Shrewsbury205962125-424
18Rochdale215793340-722
19Bristol Rovers196492028-822
20Northampton2164111936-1722
21Wimbledon2156102536-1121
22Wigan2155112438-1420
23Swindon2262142945-1620
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

