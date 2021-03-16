Oxford United v Doncaster Rovers

Oxford UtdOxford United19:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hull
|36
|21
|5
|10
|61
|29
|32
|68
|2
|Peterborough
|33
|19
|5
|9
|53
|31
|22
|62
|3
|Lincoln City
|34
|18
|7
|9
|53
|34
|19
|61
|4
|Sunderland
|33
|16
|12
|5
|51
|26
|25
|60
|5
|Doncaster
|32
|17
|5
|10
|51
|39
|12
|56
|6
|Ipswich
|33
|16
|6
|11
|38
|33
|5
|54
|7
|Portsmouth
|33
|15
|7
|11
|49
|36
|13
|52
|8
|Charlton
|35
|14
|10
|11
|49
|46
|3
|52
|9
|Oxford Utd
|33
|14
|8
|11
|46
|39
|7
|50
|10
|Accrington
|33
|14
|8
|11
|46
|41
|5
|50
|11
|Gillingham
|35
|15
|5
|15
|48
|47
|1
|50
|12
|Blackpool
|31
|14
|7
|10
|36
|28
|8
|49
|13
|Crewe
|35
|13
|9
|13
|43
|46
|-3
|48
|14
|Fleetwood
|35
|12
|11
|12
|39
|30
|9
|47
|15
|MK Dons
|35
|12
|9
|14
|50
|50
|0
|45
|16
|Plymouth
|35
|12
|9
|14
|44
|56
|-12
|45
|17
|Shrewsbury
|32
|10
|12
|10
|36
|37
|-1
|42
|18
|Burton
|33
|11
|7
|15
|43
|56
|-13
|40
|19
|Bristol Rovers
|34
|9
|7
|18
|34
|53
|-19
|34
|20
|Northampton
|35
|8
|9
|18
|31
|52
|-21
|33
|21
|Wigan
|34
|9
|6
|19
|37
|60
|-23
|33
|22
|Rochdale
|35
|7
|10
|18
|43
|64
|-21
|31
|23
|Swindon
|35
|9
|4
|22
|41
|65
|-24
|31
|24
|Wimbledon
|33
|7
|10
|16
|32
|56
|-24
|31