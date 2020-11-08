This is Our Story: Inside Hearts Watch part one on BBC One Scotland & the BBC iPlayer on Monday, 09 November at 21:00 GMT

Talk about timing. When a documentary crew first rolled up at Tynecastle at the beginning of last season, little would they have realised what awaited them.

A manager and director of football - the same person, of course - being sacked but staying on the payroll. A prolonged search for a replacement. Said replacement floundering before a wretched campaign was ended abruptly by a hugely controversial relegation. A legal case at the Court of Session.

The drama was relentless. But what are the things to watch out for in the first instalment of this three-part series, which ends just as Daniel Stendel's first match in charge is about to begin?

Gary Locke appears to live at Tynecastle

We first see him in the kitchen, having a craic with the staff. Then he's in the hospitality suites, doing his bit with the fans. He's in the offices. He's pitchside, helping off an injured player. Then he's up in the stands. He even appears in the empty home dressing room.

As a cup-winning captain and assistant coach, as well as a former manager, Gary Locke is now employed by Hearts as an ambassador. If the role seems vague, it's certainly all-encompassing. The ebullient Locke bounces around Tynecastle, living and breathing the club. His club.

His presence underpins the first episode, in which he almost serves as a narrator. Oh, and he demonstrated a surprisingly competent command of German at one stage, too...

Ann Budge is very much in charge

The club's chair has never been far from the spotlight in the six years since she took over, but it is still intriguing to see her at work inside Tynecastle.

Budge, unsurprisingly, was repeatedly on screen in the opening part of the series as she administered Craig Levein with his jotters, read out letters of advice from fans, and oversaw the search and subsequent appointment of a new manager.

During a conversation with her finance director, Budge spoke of having just over 70 applications "from sublime to ridiculous, from really big names to ones nobody has heard of".

And, with the 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil' monkey statues on the desk in front of her, she explains why the "charisma" and "quite special" track record of Stendel convinced her he was the answer.

Austin MacPhee gave it a right good go

Stendel, of course, was preferred to Austin MacPhee, who had six games in interim charge after Levein's sacking. And nobody could say the Fifer didn't strive hard to be made permanent manager.

Be it hurling himself into hapless diving headers in training, constantly cajoling his players, or taking them to a junior ground in St Andrews for a change of scenery, MacPhee was all in.

His highlight was being apparently chauffeured across the Forth, looking resplendent in a three-piece suit, before delivering a rousing team-talk referencing the Hearts players who went to war. MacPhee's team then went out and recorded a 5-2 win over St Mirren - their first at home in the league in more than seven months.

In the aftermath, MacPhee suggested wryly he should stay as an interim manager. Little did he know that experienced striker Steven Naismith would later suggest that some of the players always looked at him as that.