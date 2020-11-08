Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Do Kieran Tierney or Andrew Considine make your starting line-up against Serbia?

Euro 2020 play-off final: Serbia v Scotland Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade Date: Thursday, 12 November Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Replace Lyndon Dykes with Leigh Griffiths? Turf out Andrew Considine in favour of Scott McKenna? Does Kieran Tierney find his way back into the Scotland side?

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has some big decisions to make before the European Championship play-off final with Serbia, with a place at next summer's finals at stake.

If you were in charge, who would you pick?