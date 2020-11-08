Serbia v Scotland: Ryan Fraser & Grant Hanley to miss Euro 2020 play-off

By Kheredine IdessaneBBC Scotland

Ryan Fraser scores in Scotland's win over Czech Republic in October
Euro 2020 play-off final: Serbia v Scotland
Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade Date: Thursday, 12 November Time: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Winger Ryan Fraser and defender Grant Hanley will miss Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off in Serbia through injury.

Fraser has started the past two internationals - wins over Slovakia and the Czech Republic - in attack with Lyndon Dykes.

But he missed Newcastle United's defeat by Southampton on Friday with a hamstring problem.

Hanley was recalled after a two-year absence but has also struggled with a hamstring injury this season.

The Norwich City captain missed the first three games of the season but returned to action last month.

Scotland need to win Thursday's one-off play-off in Belgrade behind closed doors to reach their first major finals in 22 years.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Marshall (Derby County); McLaughlin (Rangers); Gordon (Hearts)

Defenders: Considine (Aberdeen); Gallagher (Motherwell); McKenna (Nottingham Forest); Cooper (Leeds); O'Donnell (Motherwell); Palmer (Sheffield Wed); Robertson (Liverpool); Tierney (Arsenal); Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: McTominay (Manchester United); Christie (Celtic); McGregor (Celtic); Armstrong (Southampton); Jack (Rangers); McGinn (Aston Villa); Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

Forwards: Dykes (QPR); Burke (Sheffield United); McBurnie (Sheffield United); Griffiths (Celtic); Paterson (Sheffield Wed); Shankland (Dundee United)

